An antique tractor pulls a float for the Terre Haute Hare Raisers club during the Terre Haute Memorial Day parade on Sunday. Photo by John Coffman Photography The Graham High School band marches in the Terre Haute Memorial Day parade on Sunday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Morgan Vulgamore drives an antique tractor during the Terre Haute Memorial Day parade on Sunday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

An antique tractor pulls a float for the Terre Haute Hare Raisers club during the Terre Haute Memorial Day parade on Sunday.

The Graham High School band marches in the Terre Haute Memorial Day parade on Sunday.

Morgan Vulgamore drives an antique tractor during the Terre Haute Memorial Day parade on Sunday.