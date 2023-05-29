Pictured left to right: Mary Pauline Blazer, Danielle Prohaska, Susan Rutan, Jean Rutan, Kay Miller, Elaine Riley, and Ellen Spinner. Submitted photo

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club met on May 22 to celebrate and honor Susan E. Rutan at the 2023 Empowered Woman Banquet at Burnham Hall in Goshen Memorial Park with club members, friends and family and previous award winners attending. The delicious meal was catered and served by “In Good Taste Catering” with Hemisphere Coffee Roasters donating their coffee.

Susan was nominated by Pam Rutan sharing with the group all the organizations that Susan is involved in: Mothers Memorial Circle – helping with the annual Christmas shop and delivering fruit to senior citizens within the community; helping with the annual Cookie Cutter at the First United Methodist Church and also helping prepare meals with the United Methodist Women. Susan also organizes her Mechanicsburg graduation class for class reunions.

Outside of the community, she volunteers for Honor Flight helping our veterans from WWII, Korean Era, and Vietnam Era for their trip to visit the National Monuments in Washington D.C. leaving from Dayton Airport. Susan is always involved and busy helping her neighbors and friends.

“It’s not one big thing that makes Susan kind and caring, it’s the hundreds of happy little things that make her the Empowered Woman of Today,” according to a statement from the Woman’s Tourist Club.

Several of the previous Empowered Woman recipients who were in attendance were also honored: Jean Rutan, Ellen Spinner, Mary Pauline Blazer, Elaine Riley, Kay Miller, and Danielle Prohaska.

The next meeting of the club will be on Monday, June 5 at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve on Woodburn Road, Urbana to see the beautiful orchids in bloom. If you are interested in attending the cost is $5 for adults, $4 for ages 6-17 years, and under 5 are free. The club will meet at 11:30 a.m. if you want to bring your own lunch with tour information starting at 12:15 p.m.

The Woman’s Tourist Club meets September-December and March-May on the 4th Monday.

Programs are based on the Project/Programs of the Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs. New members and visitors are always welcome. For more information contact any of the club officers: President Rita Anderson, Vice President Pat McElroy, Recording Secretary Kay Miller, Corresponding Secretary Sharon Bumgardner, Treasurer Jean Rutan, or Auditor Marian Eberhard.

Submitted by Pat McElroy