Kelsey DeMarco, daughter of Christopher and Jennifer DeMarco, will be attending Bowling Green State University, majoring in architecture. Submitted photo Kirsten Wheeland, daughter of Jeremy and Sharon Wheeland, will be attending the University of Cincinnati majoring in biological science. Submitted photo The following Graham students graduated with High Honors (students graduate with a GPA of a 3.75 or higher). They wore two yellow cords at graduation. Pictured 1st row from left: Mira Ervin, Rose Pullins, Reese Fisher, Ava Moore, Caroline Alexander, Tory Pence, Kirsten Wheeland, Elaina Purk, Marlee Kite, Nora Uhl. Back Row from left: Eli Hollingsworth, Spencer Hannahs, Don Carpenter, Brandon Jones, Benjamin Parke, Nathan Ryman, Brooklynne Verlaney, Landre Bachre, Gracie-Mae Astry, Brooke Bechtel, Grace McLean, Ethan McLean, Kelsey DeMarco, Brynn Estep, and Madison Lute. Submitted photo The following Graham students graduated with Honors (students graduate with a GPA of a 3.5 to 3.74) They wore 1 yellow cord at graduation. Pictured from left: Dakota McKellop, Emma Bost, Bode McGuire, Carson McKenzie, Cayden Bonham, Lilly Blair, Siera Honeycutt, Kaetlyn Swank, Alyssa Pillion, Jeannie Nesbitt, Julia Rinke, Laci Napier. Not Pictured: Owen McGuire, David Peters and Abigail Yukon. Submitted photo

ST. PARIS – Graham High School held graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2023 on Friday, May 19.

Kelsey DeMarco is the class valedictorian and Kirsten Wheeland is salutatorian.

DeMarco, daughter of Christopher and Jennifer DeMarco, will be attending Bowling Green State University, majoring in architecture.

Wheeland, daughter of Jeremy and Sharon Wheeland, will be attending the University of Cincinnati majoring in biological science.

The accompanying photos and pertinent information about graduates with High Honors and Honors at Graham were submitted by school officials.

Submitted by:

Melinda (Mindy) Bechtel

Senior/Junior Guidance Counselor

Senior Class Advisor

Graham High School