Induction of two new DAR members included, left to right: Chaplain Lynda Berube, Julie Neal, Regent Kim Snyder, Betsy VanHoose and Registrar Dona Tullis. Submitted photo (Ret.) Lt. Col. USAF Dorothy Case gave a very interesting talk about her nursing career combined with military training in the United States Air Force. Submitted photo

Urbana Chapter DAR

Minutes

May 15, 2023

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, May 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum. Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order and lead the opening ritual, with Chaplain Lynda Berube leading the prayer.

The Regent welcomed seventeen members, C.A.R. (Children of the American Revolution) and prospective member Becky Preston, and special guest, Dorothy Case, Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.), the speaker for the day. The Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag was led by Pat Detwiler; Lana Seeberg lead The American’s Creed.

Joanna Woodburn led singing of the National Anthem of the United States of America.

Regent Snyder led recitation of the Preamble to the Constitution.

An induction ceremony of new members was conducted by Dona Tullis. She officially welcomed Julie Neal and Betsy VanHoose, presenting them with name tags, information packets, and a red rose.

Linda Fullerton gave the President General’s message, in which individual members were welcomed to continue the “Celebrate Stars and Stripes Forever!” theme by marching in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC.

President General Pamela Edwards Rouse Wright wished all DAR chapters to honor teachers during the National Teacher Appreciation Week in May. Regent Snyder asked all past and current teachers to stand to be recognized and applauded.

Becky Shultz gave the National Defense Report, which discussed how equine-assisted therapy has been beneficial first for physical health, then for mental health in the 1990’s. Para-Olympic equestrians are also being equipped using similar methods.

Jeannette Enyart introduced (Ret.) Lt. Col. Dorothy Case, USAF, who gave a very interesting talk, relating her experiences of nursing and training in the United States Air Force.

The Chapter will sponsor four wreaths in Col. Case’s honor for Oak Dale Cemetery in conjunction with Wreaths Across America. Robin Lee Rose offered to sponsor a fifth wreath as thanks.

With no additions or corrections to the minutes of the last meeting, they were filed for audit.

Regent Snyder reminded the Chapter that we are collecting Coke tops to donate points to Crossnore’s Williams Academy, and collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald house. Extra change can be placed in the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead box. She thanked hostess Claudia Foulk and Karen Preston for the refreshments, and Becky Preston, for assisting. Robin Lee Rose, former State Chaplain, who has been traveling the world and wintering in Florida, was introduced.

Regent Snyder gave the Regent’s Report, updating on the project of scanning documents in our chapter archives. Registration for Continental Congress must be completed online by the 1st of June. Fall Fun Fair will be August 19. She has been visiting other chapters and spoke at Anne Simpson Davis Chapter last Saturday. A signup sheet was circulated to gather volunteers for the Chapter booth at the Black Heritage Festival on June 17. Docent Training on June 4 was mentioned, as was the Docent Day at Christian Waldschmidt Homestead. She reminded members to read the Ohio State newsletter, which is emailed to every member who has an email address on file. Add announcements@OhioDAR.org to contacts to prevent the file from going to junk mail, and check the OhioDAR members website to download the newsletter.

Linda Fullerton gave the Vice-Regent’s Report, highlighting the CMR and State Honor Roll point systems for Chapter participation in DAR programs and activities. A planning committee sheet was presented to gather program ideas, and hostesses for the upcoming year were asked to sign up for a month to host. Quilts of Valor, Take 5 Virtual Race, and the essays for Women’s Issues were mentioned.

Judy Brooks submitted the Treasurer’s Report which was filed for audit.

Dona Tullis presented the Registrar’s Report, stating that membership remains at 75. She continues to work with two prospective members and three C.A.R. members coming into the Chapter.

Claudia Foulk distributed a paper on “Generosity,” a collection of sayings by famous people, as her Librarian’s Report.

Committee Reports: Pat Detwiler gave a Wreaths Across America Report and asked each member to take one of the new brochures and ask at least one person to sponsor a wreath. To sponsor a wreath, visit the Urbana DAR page at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/156803/Overview/?relatedId=156899.

Judi Henson reported for Service to America; our Chapter goal for the year is 2,190 hours. She explained activities that count in detail and requested individuals to begin recording hours now rather than waiting until the end of the year.

Pat Detwiler read a Constitution Minute on behalf of Judi Henson.

There was no Old Business.

New Business: Amendments proposed to the National Society Bylaws, which will be voted on at the next NSDAR Continental Congress, were discussed at length.

Our next meeting will be Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum for the Flag Day potluck. Regent Snyder adjourned the meeting at 4:45 p.m.

-Joanna Woodburn, Recording Secretary