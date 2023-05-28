Mechanicsburg Public Library June activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/
Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed
Thursdays, June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2023 from 9 am-10 am: Yoga
with Marissa Abraham All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga can
offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead each class!
Classes are every Thursday @ 9 AM! Please bring your own mats! Yoga will be
outside!
Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Music Sheet Roses
Ages 18 +. Start off the Adult Summer Reading Program with these cute roses
made from music sheets.
Fridays, June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2023 from 10 am-10:30 am:
Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a
consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club
meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around
Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!
Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 11 am-1 pm: Summer Reading Kick
Off Party All Ages. Come eat food, play board games, and outside games!
Bounce in the bounce house! Make sure to check out what programs we will be
having for Summer Reading and win prizes!
Monday, June 5, 2023 from 2 pm-3 pm: Generation Next: Floral
Lightbulb/Etched Glass Water Ages 13-18. Take a journey through the
past with Mechanicsburg Public Library this summer! We will be visiting a former
Summer Reading theme each week and craft the greatest hit from that year!
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Converting photos
from phone to laptop or vice versa Ages 18 +. Come learn how to
import photos from a phone to a laptop and vice versa. Patrons will need to bring
their smartphone or Android and laptop they would like to transfer the photos
onto. They will also need a USB cable that connects to both devices if they would
like to practice.
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 11 am-11:45am: Fairy Playdoh Ages
2-12. Take a journey through the past with Mechanicsburg Public Library this
summer! We will be visiting a former Summer Reading theme each week and
craft the greatest hit from that year!
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Ocean Theme Soap
Making Ages 18 +. Come make smelling good soap that are ocean themed.
Wednesdays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2023 from 11 am-11:45 am:
Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early
learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that
provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare
them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are
appreciated.
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild Ages 18 +.
Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever
your level, join our group and share the craft with others.
Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Euchre Ages 18 +.
Come enjoy some Euchre! Bring a partner/s or come solo!
Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12.
Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new
Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.
Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Adult Summer Reading
Craft Ages 18 +. Come make a summer reading craft that you weren’t able to
make. Week of May 29 and June 5. While supplies lasts. These are adult crafts
only!
Monday, June 12, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club
Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5
th Grade. In June, we will explore Yoga!
Monday, June 12, 2023 from 6 pm-7 pm: Community Accessibility
Conversation Ages 18 +. Mechanicsburg Public Library was recently
awarded a $10,000 accessibility grant for small and rural libraries through the
American Library Association to help us better serve people with disabilities. As
part of the grant requirements, we are holding a community conversation. We
initially applied for the grant with a project designed to serve the autism
community, but we are open to other ideas. If you or someone else you know
identifies as a person with a disability, we invite you to attend our conversation.
Light refreshments will be provided. Please contact the library with any
accessibility needs at 937-834-2004.
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 11 am-11:45am: Magic Show with
Mr. Larry Ages 2-12. Take a journey through the past with Mechanicsburg
Public Library this summer! We will be visiting a former Summer Reading theme
each week and craft the greatest hit from that year!
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Gnome String Art
Ages 18 +. With this cute craft, you’ll be able to practice your eye-hand
coordination and spark your creativity! Once done, proudly display your latest
piece of art in your home for all to see!
Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Bingo Ages 18 +.
Come play some old fashioned Bingo!
Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Converting photos
from phone to laptop or vice versa Ages 18 +. Come learn how to
import photos from a phone to a laptop and vice versa. Patrons will need to bring
their smartphone or Android and laptop they would like to transfer the photos
onto. They will also need a USB cable that connects to both devices if they would
like to practice.
Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &
Snacks: Beach Reads Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that
focuses on a genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month
from 11AM-Noon. Snacks will be provided.
Monday, June 19, 2023 from 2 pm-3 pm: Generation Next: KoolAid Lip Gloss Ages 13-18. Take a journey through the past with
Mechanicsburg Public Library this summer! We will be visiting a former Summer
Reading theme each week and craft the greatest hit from that year!
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 11 am-11:45am: Moon Sand Ages 2-
12. Take a journey through the past with Mechanicsburg Public Library this
summer! We will be visiting a former Summer Reading theme each week and
craft the greatest hit from that year!
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Space Diamond
Painting Ages 18 +. Unlock your creative potential with this innovative DIY
crafting kit! Completed with colorful and shiny rhinestones, the finished plywood
accessory will make an original home decor element or a fancy gift.
Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Patriotic Garland
Ages 18 +. Create a Fourth of July party decoration you can proudly display as
your own handmade creation with this kit. Great for the Fourth of July, Veterans
Day or any other patriotic holiday, this garland will grab attention.
Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN Ages 13 –
18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month and then
gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from 2:30-
3:30 PM. June’s book is How to Lead a Life of Crime by Kirsten Miller.
Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Dogs Days of
Summer Reading Ages 6 – 18. “Pop-in” at the library any time between 11
AM and 12 PM to read to Emma! No registration needed! Emma is a Certified
Animal Assisted Therapy dog owned, trained, and handled by a volunteer
member of DOGTOR Animal Assisted Therapy, Springfield, Ohio.
Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Adult Summer Reading
Craft Ages 18 +. Come make a summer reading craft that you weren’t able to
make. Week of June 12 and June 19. While supplies lasts. These are adult crafts
only!
Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 11 am-11:45am: Chocolate Games
Ages 2-12. Take a journey through the past with Mechanicsburg Public Library
this summer! We will be visiting a former Summer Reading theme each week
and craft the greatest hit from that year!
Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Sports Trivia Ages
18 +. Show off your Sports knowledge at trivia!
Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Sports Mason Jar
Ages 18 +. Come make a football, basketball, soccer ball, or baseball mason
jar. Perfect for any sporting event.
Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in a Father’s
Day-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the
Mechanicsburg Public Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting May 30 and
return them by July 1.