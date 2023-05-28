Mechanicsburg Public Library June activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Thursdays, June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2023 from 9 am-10 am: Yoga

with Marissa Abraham All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga can

offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead each class!

Classes are every Thursday @ 9 AM! Please bring your own mats! Yoga will be

outside!

___

Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Music Sheet Roses

Ages 18 +. Start off the Adult Summer Reading Program with these cute roses

made from music sheets.

___

Fridays, June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2023 from 10 am-10:30 am:

Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a

consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club

meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around

Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 11 am-1 pm: Summer Reading Kick

Off Party All Ages. Come eat food, play board games, and outside games!

Bounce in the bounce house! Make sure to check out what programs we will be

having for Summer Reading and win prizes!

___

Monday, June 5, 2023 from 2 pm-3 pm: Generation Next: Floral

Lightbulb/Etched Glass Water Ages 13-18. Take a journey through the

past with Mechanicsburg Public Library this summer! We will be visiting a former

Summer Reading theme each week and craft the greatest hit from that year!

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Converting photos

from phone to laptop or vice versa Ages 18 +. Come learn how to

import photos from a phone to a laptop and vice versa. Patrons will need to bring

their smartphone or Android and laptop they would like to transfer the photos

onto. They will also need a USB cable that connects to both devices if they would

like to practice.

___

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 11 am-11:45am: Fairy Playdoh Ages

2-12. Take a journey through the past with Mechanicsburg Public Library this

summer! We will be visiting a former Summer Reading theme each week and

craft the greatest hit from that year!

___

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Ocean Theme Soap

Making Ages 18 +. Come make smelling good soap that are ocean themed.

____

Wednesdays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2023 from 11 am-11:45 am:

Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early

learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that

provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare

them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are

appreciated.

____

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild Ages 18 +.

Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever

your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Euchre Ages 18 +.

Come enjoy some Euchre! Bring a partner/s or come solo!

Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12.

Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new

Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Adult Summer Reading

Craft Ages 18 +. Come make a summer reading craft that you weren’t able to

make. Week of May 29 and June 5. While supplies lasts. These are adult crafts

only!

___

Monday, June 12, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club

Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5

th Grade. In June, we will explore Yoga!

___

Monday, June 12, 2023 from 6 pm-7 pm: Community Accessibility

Conversation Ages 18 +. Mechanicsburg Public Library was recently

awarded a $10,000 accessibility grant for small and rural libraries through the

American Library Association to help us better serve people with disabilities. As

part of the grant requirements, we are holding a community conversation. We

initially applied for the grant with a project designed to serve the autism

community, but we are open to other ideas. If you or someone else you know

identifies as a person with a disability, we invite you to attend our conversation.

Light refreshments will be provided. Please contact the library with any

accessibility needs at 937-834-2004.

____

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 11 am-11:45am: Magic Show with

Mr. Larry Ages 2-12. Take a journey through the past with Mechanicsburg

Public Library this summer! We will be visiting a former Summer Reading theme

each week and craft the greatest hit from that year!

____

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Gnome String Art

Ages 18 +. With this cute craft, you’ll be able to practice your eye-hand

coordination and spark your creativity! Once done, proudly display your latest

piece of art in your home for all to see!

____

Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Bingo Ages 18 +.

Come play some old fashioned Bingo!

____

Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Converting photos

from phone to laptop or vice versa Ages 18 +. Come learn how to

import photos from a phone to a laptop and vice versa. Patrons will need to bring

their smartphone or Android and laptop they would like to transfer the photos

onto. They will also need a USB cable that connects to both devices if they would

like to practice.

____

Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &

Snacks: Beach Reads Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that

focuses on a genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month

from 11AM-Noon. Snacks will be provided.

____

Monday, June 19, 2023 from 2 pm-3 pm: Generation Next: KoolAid Lip Gloss Ages 13-18. Take a journey through the past with

Mechanicsburg Public Library this summer! We will be visiting a former Summer

Reading theme each week and craft the greatest hit from that year!

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 11 am-11:45am: Moon Sand Ages 2-

12. Take a journey through the past with Mechanicsburg Public Library this

summer! We will be visiting a former Summer Reading theme each week and

craft the greatest hit from that year!

____

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Space Diamond

Painting Ages 18 +. Unlock your creative potential with this innovative DIY

crafting kit! Completed with colorful and shiny rhinestones, the finished plywood

accessory will make an original home decor element or a fancy gift.

____

Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Patriotic Garland

Ages 18 +. Create a Fourth of July party decoration you can proudly display as

your own handmade creation with this kit. Great for the Fourth of July, Veterans

Day or any other patriotic holiday, this garland will grab attention.

____

Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN Ages 13 –

18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month and then

gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from 2:30-

3:30 PM. June’s book is How to Lead a Life of Crime by Kirsten Miller.

____

Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Dogs Days of

Summer Reading Ages 6 – 18. “Pop-in” at the library any time between 11

AM and 12 PM to read to Emma! No registration needed! Emma is a Certified

Animal Assisted Therapy dog owned, trained, and handled by a volunteer

member of DOGTOR Animal Assisted Therapy, Springfield, Ohio.

____

Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Adult Summer Reading

Craft Ages 18 +. Come make a summer reading craft that you weren’t able to

make. Week of June 12 and June 19. While supplies lasts. These are adult crafts

only!

____

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 11 am-11:45am: Chocolate Games

Ages 2-12. Take a journey through the past with Mechanicsburg Public Library

this summer! We will be visiting a former Summer Reading theme each week

and craft the greatest hit from that year!

____

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Sports Trivia Ages

18 +. Show off your Sports knowledge at trivia!

Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Sports Mason Jar

Ages 18 +. Come make a football, basketball, soccer ball, or baseball mason

jar. Perfect for any sporting event.

Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in a Father’s

Day-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the

Mechanicsburg Public Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting May 30 and

return them by July 1.