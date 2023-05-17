WL-S’s Merriman wins pole vault at district meet

ST. PARIS – The West Liberty-Salem boys track team is currently in first place after day one of the Division III district meet on Tuesday.

WL-S has 37 points and Anna is second with 26.

Eight Tigers have already qualified for the regional meet to be held in Troy next week.

Slayde Merriman was the district champion in the pole vault (12-6), Mark Bair was second in the discus (137-3), Craig Stanford was third in the pole vault (11-0), the 4×800 relay team of Quentin Rudolph, Owen Harrison, Micah Smith and Asher Knox was third (8:25.60) and Jack Steider was fourth in the long jump (18-8.75).

For Triad, Tyler Gross qualified for the regional by placing third in the discus (132-04).

The WL-S girls team is sitting in fourth place after day one.

Qualifying for next week’s regional meet were Kenzie Bahan placing third in the shot put (32-08.25) and the 4×800 relay team of Breece Gullett, Ashley Yoder, Teagan Boyd and Mallory Bostick, which placed second (10:07).

On Saturday, field events will begin here at 10 a.m. and running events at 11:30 a.m.

No other results were reported.