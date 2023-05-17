Urbana FFA Holds Annual Farm Day

Urbana Elementary School first grade students learned from FFA students about agriculture on May 11, during the Urbana FFA’s annual Farm Day – Ag Literacy event. This year’s Farm Day was held at The Woodruff Farm & Market located on U.S. Route 36.

The Chapter’s goal was to educate the first graders on the importance of agriculture and educate them on how to raise different farm animals as well as the products we use them for. The young students were assigned to eight different groups led by FFA Students. The groups were rotated throughout different stations where other FFA members and farmers would explain the importance of different animals such as goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, rabbits, ducks, and dairy and beef cattle. Students engaged in activities where they learned about the different parts of the animals, what the animals are used for, and how the animals are cared for. Students were even given the opportunity to pet the animals, hold chickens, and ride the horses.

We wish to thank everyone involved in helping us with the event and making a great day for the first graders. The Woodruff Farms hosted the chapter to put on the annual farm day, the Anderson Family provided the beef cattle, the Randall Family allowed us their horses, bunnies, and ducks for the event, and Deb Hoffman provided the dairy cattle. Additionally, our sponsors for providing funds for t-shirts for the event and lunch for our event staff. It is thanks to these lovely people that the Urbana FFA was able to hold our annual Farm Day and educate the younger students. Respectfully submitted,

Submitted by Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA Reporter

Info from FFA

Urbana FFA Students take group pictures after Farm Day. Submitted photo