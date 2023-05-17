Two Safety Town programs set for June

Submitted story

The Urbana Police Division is once again accepting registrations for pre-school going into kindergarten-aged children from Champaign County to attend this summer’s UPD Safety Town program.

Safety Town began in 2012 and is offered in two separate sessions to allow for more participants. The first class is June 19-23, 2023, and the second class is June 26-30, 2023. The classes are from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day. The registrations are limited to 25 participants per session.

Safety Town is located in Melvin Miller Park, just south of the city pool.

UPD officers AJ Ervin and Robbie Evans are the presenters of Safety Town and we have multiple agencies partnered with us including: the City of Urbana, the Urbana Fire Division, Urbana City Schools and the Champaign County Job and Family Services.

Each day is spent learning lessons on safety, including:

Good Drugs/Bad Drugs, Fire Safety, Playground Safety, School Bus Safety and Stranger Danger.

Participants also get to use their lessons with practical exercises learning the “rules of the road” inside of Safety Town.

Registrations can be picked up at the Urbana Police Division, 205 South Main Street, or downloaded from the city of Urbana website: www.urbanaohio.com and returned to aj.ervin@ci.urbana.oh.us.

Submitted by the Urbana Police Division