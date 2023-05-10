Donahoe named CBC baseball player of the year

Urbana infielder/pitcher Will Donahoe has been named the CBC/MRD player of the year in baseball.

Donahoe batted .443 and had 5 wins as a pitcher this season.

For Graham, catcher Ben Sells, infielder Adam Levy and outfielders Ian Grider and Eli Hollingsworth were each named to the first team.

Urbana infielder Colt Teepe and Graham pitcher Breyton Reisinger and infielder Sam Ludlow were each named to the second team.

Urbana’s Jonathan Hildebrand and Graham’s Casey Kelley were each named special mention.

Graham claimed a CBC/MRD co-title with Indian Lake.

Softball

Graham pitcher Marissa Pine was named second-team All-CBC/MRD in softball.

Graham’s Mackenzie Clark and Urbana’s Morgan Boyd were each named special mention.

Tennis

Urbana’s Michael Holland and Sam Wilhelm were named first-team All-CBC in boys tennis at-large doubles.

Urbana’s Brayden Spriggs was named special mention.