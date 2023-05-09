Letter carriers’ annual food drive to support Second Harvest Food Bank

Submitted story

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive on Saturday, May 13. NALC’s food drive, first held in 1993, helps feed millions of Americans. Locally, residents can simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox on Saturday, May 13. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes and distribute them to the Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) and its partner agencies in Clark, Champaign, and Logan counties.

The Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive, the country’s largest one-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to neighbors in need.

“We’re excited to once again be a part of this food drive,” says Executive Director, Tyra Jackson. “It not only brings the community together for a day of giving, but it also helps us prepare to meet the increased need for food assistance during the summer months when children are out of school.”

On May 13, as they deliver mail, the nation’s 200,000 letter carriers will collect the donations that residents have left near their mailboxes. People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag (or bags) containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats, pasta, rice, or cereal near their mailbox ahead of the regular mail delivery this Saturday. The food donations stay in our community, going to help local neighbors. Last year, over 12,000 pounds of food was collected to support SHFB. Anyone who would like to volunteer at SHFB on May 13 to sort and pack donated food can contact Volunteer Specialist, Kurt Heltman, at kheltman@theshfb.org.

People who have questions about the drive should inquire with their local letter carrier, contact their local county post offices, or go to nalc.org/food-drive.

About Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Champaign, Clark, and Logan Counties is a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. It serves the tri-county community by sourcing, collecting, storing, and distributing approximately 6 million pounds of food to 65 non-profit member agencies who feed the hungry directly. Second Harvest is focused on bringing healthy, nutritious food to those in our communities struggling with hunger through innovative programs such as senior food initiatives and mobile pantry distributions.

Second Harvest Food Bank is a registered 501-c-3 nonprofit organization with EIN: 83-2134113.

About National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)

The 294,000-member National Association of Letter Carriers represents letter carriers across the country employed by the U.S. Postal Service, along with retired letter carriers. Founded by CivilWar veterans in 1889, the NALC is among the country’s oldest labor unions.

Info from Second Harvest