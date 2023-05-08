WL-S advances in softball sectional

West Liberty-Salem beat visiting Dixie, 10-0, in the Division III softball sectional on Monday.

Kennedy Wallace pitched a complete game, only allowing 3 hits and striking out 8. She also went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI.

Ava Buck was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Brielle Milliron and Brittany Neer each had 2 hits.

Thirteenth-seeded WL-S advances to play at second-seeded Arcanum on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

UHS falls

Indian Lake defeated visiting Urbana, 21-1, in CBC softball on Monday.

The Hillclimbers had 1 hit and 4 errors.