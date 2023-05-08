Vigil held for murder victim

The Rev. Dan Leiker (left) and Kaden Harkins’ mother Jaie Joiner pray during a vigil in downtown Urbana on Saturday. Harkins died as the result of a shooting on April 15. Her roommate, Jamie J. King, is alleged to have shot and killed her in their apartment in the Endowment Building in downtown Urbana. King was arrested on a first-degree felony murder charge and remains jailed on $1 million bond. His case has been bound over from Champaign County Municipal Court to Champaign County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.

