The Southwest District prep baseball sectional pairings were recently announced.

In Division II, Graham hosts Carroll on May 16 at 5 p.m. and Urbana hosts Greenville on May 16 at 5 p.m.

In Division III, WL-S hosts Anna on May 15 at 5 p.m.

In Division IV, Triad plays at Bradford on May 15 at 5 p.m.

And in Central District Division IV, Mechanicsburg hosts Northside Christian on May 15 at 5 p.m.

To see the full brackets, go to ohsaa.org.