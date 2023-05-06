West Liberty-Salem announces May Seniors of the Month

NAME: Phillip Marr

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Peter and Lori Marr

School Activities and Awards: My school activities from this year consist of Marching, Pep, Jazz, and Concert Band, along with Varsity Choir and Show Choir. I’ve received certificates, pins, and varsity letters for participating in Varsity Choir, Marching and Concert band for three years of high school.

If I were principal for a day: If I were principal for a day, I would probably make Principal Johnson take my place in all of my classes simply because I think it would be funny.

Favorite school memory: My favorite school memory may, in fact, have to be at band camp this year. For the night of our senior prank, seniors had all agreed to meet outside of the dorm building by a huge bell at 2:30 a.m. to get started. Knowing that I would struggle to wake up with out waking any of the other boys (to make this more interesting, I was the only senior guy) I would have to stay up. Now, in order to keep from being bored while I waited, I stayed up with other kids watching the movie “Ted” until it was time to sneak out. When that time came, I told the only other person still up that I was going to hang up my pool towel (which had my shoes hidden within it) in the bathroom. Once I was in there, I snuck out of the dorm room through another door in the bathroom and never came back. Once I got out of the room, I had a staring contest with a raccoon who stared into my soul when we made eye contact from opposite sides of the outer doors. Luckily, I was able to sneak around it and make my way outside to the bell. Once 2:30 hit, I had been sitting outside by my lonesome. No one else showed up. THE OTHER SENIORS DIDN’T GET UP IN TIME AND LEFT ME ALONE IN THE DARKNESS UNTIL 3 a.m.! So, what did I do? I recorded a video of a bat that I saw and started blogging on my phone about how I was going to do the whole prank by myself. Eventually, they finally woke up, and we all finished the prank together by around 5-6 a.m., and getting up at 8-8:30 a.m., leaving me to march in the morning with about 2 hours of sleep. It’s funny how well one’s brain works on that little amount of sleep…BECAUSE IT DOESN’T.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: People who have been an inspiration to my life would be my best friends; both from school, and not.

Because: They are two people that have a different outlook on life than anyone else I know, and this allows them to always act comedic and goofy in ways that I enjoy, and it never gets old. I wish that, I too, could be like them.

Lately, I have been reading: Lately, I have been reading Heart of Darkness; though not so much reading as listening to it, because I’m not a good reader.

My advice to parents: My advice to parents would be: Don’t ever feel like you can’t tell your kids no for anything or any reason. I learned important lessons while growing up because my parents would tell me no.

My biggest regret: My biggest regrets are usually not exploiting every possibility I see to achieve or obtain something that I really want, such as joining Show Choir during my underclassmen years. If only I had put more effort into my auditions, I may have made it in. Once I made it in my junior and senior years, I realized that I truly should have just tried a little harder.

Next year I will be: Next year I will be hopefully growing more in God, working, and saving towards my first car.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

NAME: Aubrey Laing

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Harlan and Andrea Laing

School Activities and Awards: I am the reporter in FFA, I am on iPad committee, and I also video for the high school girls basketball team.

If I were principal for a day: If I were a principal for the day I would let everyone probably have a free for all and all hang out and get to know each other better, and I would let the high schoolers go back and spend time with the elementary teachers.

Favorite school memory: My favorite school memory is going to all of the football games with friends.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My family

Because: They have always been there for me when I needed them the most, and they have taught me to be the person I am today.

Lately, I have been reading: I have been reading “A Tree Grows In Brooklyn.”

My advice to parents: To show your kids that you don’t always have to be perfect, and we learn from our mistakes. Always treat others with respect and open arms.

My biggest regret: My biggest regret would have to be not getting involved in other school activities and getting to know the younger classmen.

Next year I will be: Next year I will be attending Clark State for Occupational Therapy.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

