PET CAT OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Smokey!

Smokey is a 12-year-old spayed female who still has a lot of character and pep. She and her brother Tommy were brought in when their former human passed away. Smokey loves treats and attention. Come meet her in the ZEN room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS