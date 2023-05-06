Tiger boys win WL-S Reliant Invitational

The West Liberty-Salem boys track squad finished 1st out of 11 teams at the WL-S Reliant Invitational Friday night.

WL-S had 125 points and Anna was second with 105.

Placing first for the Tigers were Asher Knox 1600m (4:36.58) and 3200m (9:57.66), Quentin Rudolph 800m (2:03.82), Mark Bair discus (141-2) and Slayde Merriman pole vault (11-6).

Placing second were Logan Phillips 110m hurdles (15.59) and 300m hurdles (41.07) and the 4x800m relay team of Micah Smith, Quentin Rudolph, Troy Bradley, Brevin Louden (8:43.72).

The WL-S girls team placed third.

Bellefontaine won with 137 points, Versailles was second with 118 and WL-S was third with 90

The Tigers’ 4×800 meter relay team of Breece Gullett, Ashley Yoder, Teagan Boyd, Mallory Bostick placed first in 10:02.74.

WL-S’s Malia Miller placed second in the 1,600 meter run (5:38.73).

Triad track

The Triad girls squad placed second out of nine teams at the Yellow Springs Bulldog Invitational on Friday.

For the Cardinals, Cayla Eaton won the 100 hurdles (16.43), long jump (15-9.5) and high jump (4-10).

Placing second were Eaton – 300 hurdles (49.54), Arlo Monroe – shot put (27-3), Mia LeMay – discus (83-11.5) and the 4×100 meter relay: 58.58 (Emma Ferguson, Olivia Hall, Abby McCreary, Valerie Gaier).

The Triad boys team placed fifth.

Placing second for the Cardinals were Awsom Mitchell – 100 meter dash (11.26) and Tyler Gross – shot put (43-10) and discus (130-10).