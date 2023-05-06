PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Bear and I am a little Dachshund boy just over a year old. I am good with other dogs and even cats! I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. I am smart (well they told me I was) and I am even quiet, dignified and a couch potato.

My sister and I came to Barely Used Pets because after we got bigger than little “puppies” the landlord said that we had to leave. We’ve never lived any place else, so when we came to Barely Used Pets we were frightened. It took me a while to get over that, but now I’m ready to start a new adventure in my life … hopefully with my new forever person. I walk well on a leash. I am house trained and better with older children, not really young ones. Won’t you please come and see me? I’m little and my legs are short, but they also tell me I’m a really good boy.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

