Indians, Falcons, Climbers win in baseball

Visiting Mechanicsburg scored 4 runs in the sixth inning to beat WL-S, 4-1, in OHC baseball on Thursday.

For the Indians, Mason Hess had 2 RBI, Conner Eyink had an RBI and Brennin Eyink pitched a complete game to earn the win.

Jake Evans took the loss for WL-S.

Graham wins

Breyton Reisinger hurled a 2 hitter and had 9 strikeouts as Graham blanked visiting Northwestern, 6-0, in CBC baseball on Thursday.

For the Falcons, Eli Hollingsworth was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Holden Dunham added a double.

UHS prevails

Visiting Urbana scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to beat Shawnee, 4-3, in CBC baseball on Thursday.

For the Hillclimbers, Jonathan Hildebrand had an RBI and pitchers Kevin Endres and Brody Donahoe combined for the win.