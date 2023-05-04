DeLongs lead Indians over Tigers in softball

Addie DeLong had 2 triples and a double as Mechanicsburg beat WL-S, 8-0, in OHC softball on Thursday.
For the Indians, Emily Conley had 2 doubles, Emma Rodgers was 2 for 4, Mylee DeLong was 2 for 4 with a triple and Jensen Patterson was the winning pitcher.
Kennedy Wallace took the loss for the Tigers.
Graham wins
Elaina Purk and Rylee Olson each had 3 RBI as visiting Graham downed Northwestern, 14-5, in CBC softball on Thursday.
For the Falcons, Aaliyah Chamberlain had 2 RBI and Carissa Tourney earned the win.
UHS falls
Shawnee defeated visiting Urbana, 17-0, in CBC softball on Thursday.
The Hillclimbers committed 4 errors in the game.