Graham, WL-S, UHS fall in softball

Visiting Northwestern beat Graham, 11-8, in CBC softball on Wednesday,

For the Falcons, Harlee Van Hoose was 2 for 3 with a home run and 3 RBI, Rylee Olson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Mackenzie Clark was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

WL-S loses

West Jefferson held off West Liberty-Salem, 2-0, in OHC softball on Wednesday.

Kennedy Wallace allowed only one earned run but the Tigers (4-11, 4-9) had no hits in the game.

UHS falls

Visiting Indian Lake beat Urbana, 22-1, in CBC softball on Wednesday.

UHS (2-15, 0-13) had 5 hits and committed 3 errors.