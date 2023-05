Graham beat visiting Northwestern, 11-1, in CBC baseball on Wednesday.

For the Falcons (12-8, 9-5), Ben Sells was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and Owen Powell was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.

UHS falls

Visiting Indian Lake nipped Urbana, 8-7, in CBC baseball on Wednesday.

The Lakers scored 4 runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Triad loses

Visiting West Jefferson downed Triad, 21-4, in OHC baseball on Wednesday.

For the Cardinals (3-12, 3-7), Garret Bollack and Michael Warner each had a double.