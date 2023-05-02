Urbana Youth Center to host thrift sale

Submitted story

On May 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the public is invited to the Urbana Youth Center’s (UYC) thrift sale at 160 W. Market Street in Urbana. The sale is one of the ongoing fundraising efforts of the nonprofit GrandWorks Foundation which operates UYC and the Gloria Theatre.

According to UYC’s director of strategic initiatives, Judy Richardson, dozens of junior high and high school students have collected a wide range of gently-used clothing, furniture, games, books, artwork, ceramics, collectibles, DVD’s and more.

Natalie Frueh, UYC’s director of programs, praised the students, saying “It’s very impressive to see the hundreds of very nice items our kids have collected for this sale. I think shoppers will be delighted at the variety of really good deals and it’s great for our kids because they’re gaining valuable education in basic business practices, entrepreneurship, and interacting with the public.”

Richardson added, “There just isn’t anything more important than supporting our youth. The need for this youth center is undeniable and serving 600 kids is a big undertaking. Funding the center can be challenging. We’re trying to appeal to our school board and our city and county governments for some financial support but, so far, we’re here mostly because of our many generous donors.”

According to UYC’s mission, they provide comprehensive youth services to reach, restore, and revive the community and strive to give students what they need to grow and mature into adulthood. Frueh said, “We’re serving about 600 students in grades six through 12. With open hearts, open minds, and open doors, we provide a safe, after-school space and educate them through respectful, honest, and open-minded programming.”

Recent UYC improvements include expanded Home Study Assistance, a High School Equivalency Program, new classrooms, transitional housing, employment for students in need, and an upgraded security system.

“We’re fortunate to have several super valuable volunteers and we always need more, so please come to our thrift sale and ask us how you can help,” Frueh said.

To donate online or for more information, go to UrbanaYouthCenter.org or text UYC at 937-772-4022.

Info from Urbana Youth Center

Furniture is assembled for perusal at the thrift sale. Submitted photo Jewelry will also be available for sale. Submitted photo