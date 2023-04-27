Creative Creatures 4-H Service Project is underway. The 4-H club meeting on April 16 was held at Urbana High School. Evelyn Fields (our secretary) did the pledge of allegiance and Henry (our recreation leader) did the 4-H pledge. After that Riley (our president) called the meeting to order and Evelyn Fields took attendance.

Anyone that ordered project books got them at this meeting. We discussed our service project and decided on collecting non-perishable foods to give to a food pantry. Then we voted to see if we wanted to make the service project a competition for the members of our club. Evelyn Fields made a motion to make it a competition, Bently Dingey second the motion. The motion was passed. The non-perishable foods will be collected at our June 11 meeting. We then discussed if we wanted to do club shirts this year and how we would do that. The last thing we talked about was demonstrations for upcoming meetings. This concludes the April 16 4-H meeting for Creative Creatures.

-Submitted by Mckenzie Fields, news reporter for the 4-H club Creative Creatures.