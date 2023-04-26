Upcoming events: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to be shown at The Gloria this weekend

Thursday, April 27

Gloria Theatre: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG-13), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Gloria Theatre: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG-13), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Gloria Theatre: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG-13), 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Gloria Theatre: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG-13), 2 and 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale Member Only Presale event 9-11 a.m.

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Farmer’s Market: begins Saturdays – May 6 thru October, 9 a.m. to noon, 127 E. Market Street (behind fire station)

Champaign County Master Gardeners: Spring Make It Take It Pollinator Flower container, sun or shade, 10-11 a.m., county community center. $25 per container (soil, flowers, container); register go.osu.edu/makeit

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

Drive thru chicken noodle dinner: 4-7 p.m. at Concord UM Church, 2963 state Route 560, Urbana. Dinner includes: Homemade noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, and dessert. Cost: donation.

Wednesday, May 10

Urbana Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting: moved to from of May 8 to Wednesday, May 10. Time, place and any other information remains the same.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the library meeting room.

Friday, May 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office

Saturday, May 20

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m. at Lions Park Main Shelter House. Adults $12, young children $6. Fish, green beans, cole slaw or applesauce, roll/butter, cookie and drink

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in North Lewisburg: 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at North Lewisburg Community Park

Sunday, May 21

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in West Liberty: 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Lions Park

Monday, May 22

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in St. Paris: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at old junior high property

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office