Bowling tournament Saturday raises money for breast cancer charity

By Kristyn Campbell

Contributing columnist

Being Healthy is a blessing many take for granted until an illness affects them. When the illness is breast cancer you, your family and friends all are affected and should never have to fight it alone. We at Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County’s mission to empower, educate, and embrace people who reside or work in Champaign County, that are at risk for breast cancer and to provide services to breast cancer patients in need. Last year we were able to assist our “Friend” with over $20,000 in assistance. So, a community fundraiser to replenish our treasurer is planned.

This Saturday, April 29, at Southwest Bowling Center in Urbana, starting at 5 p.m. with a social hour we are sponsoring a Family Fun 9-Pin No Tap Bowling Night and Fundraiser. For a donation fee of $50 for a team of two the bowlers will bowl 3 games, have 2 free games of chance, rented shoes and a meal ticket for the evening fun. There are a few team slots still open we would love to fill. You can visit our website: breastfriendsforeverofcc.org or contact Linda Lensman at 937-238-0474 for information to register a team to bowl. Elementary age children are welcome to bowl with their parents or grandparents as a team. In addition there will be raffles, silent auctions and a live auction of seven donated special items such as a spa day package, beautiful framed photograph of Kiser Lake State Park evening sunset, ladies golf clubs and lessons, champion peanut butter pie, new bowling ball package, and a custom-made t-shirt quilt. Also, for Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County a mascot named “HOPE” has been created and donated by Kyli Henry for the auction.

The following businesses and individuals have generously supported the bowling event BFF of CC, with lane sponsorships.

-Dave Kehl Chevrolet

-Johnson Family

-First Central National Bank

-Burg Nutrition

-Darby Dental Smiles

-K Family Concessions and Catering

-Your Hometown Techs

-Hemisphere Coffee Roasters

-Underwood Farms

-The O. T. Farms LLC

-Lensman Showpigs

-Edward Jones, Urbana Offices

-Pullins Ditch and Drain

-Mercy Health Safety Corporation

-Randy and Lori Smith

-T. C. Warriors

-Affinity Hospice

-In Honor of Aurora Miranda Mary Gomez

-Safetyside Corporation

Help us help others by coming to bowl or drop by and bid on a wonderful auction item.

Kristyn Campbell is Chairwoman for Breast Friends Forever, whose mission is to educate, empower, encourage, and embrace people who reside or work in Champaign County, Ohio, that are at risk for breast cancer and provide services to breast cancer patients in need.