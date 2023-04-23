WL-S announces kindergarten screening

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – Kindergarten screening at West Liberty-Salem will be held on May 15-16 for students enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year.

All students must be age 5 before Aug. 1, 2023, to be eligible to attend kindergarten. Sign up for a Kindergarten Screening appointment here: https://signup.com/go/zrHccCP 1).

After you sign up for a screening appointment for your student, Mrs. Cotrell will send you several forms to complete via email within 5 business days. You may return these forms via U.S. mail to 7208 U.S. Hwy. 68 N., West Liberty, OH 43357 or email to Mrs. Cotrell at alcotrell@wlstigers.org. You may send a picture, a PDF attachment, a scanned copy, or a printed copy of these forms. 2) Each student will meet with teacher(s) and both parents may attend the screening appointment with the student. 3) After the teacher(s) meets with your student, you may choose to meet briefly with the school nurse (Mrs. Douthwaite) if you have medical concerns such as: allergies, asthma, diabetes, daily medication, seizures, or any other significant medical issue.

You will receive a separate email later this year with information about immunizations and wellness policies. More information available here: https://www.wlstigers.org/page.

Info from WL-S