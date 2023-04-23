Mechanicsburg council appoints Bebout fire chief

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, April 17 at a regularly scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

Library Director Rebecca Wilden was present to share with the council upcoming events happening at the library. Wilden informed the council that the grand opening for the library’s story walk, located at Goshen Park, is this coming Saturday at 1 p.m. She also shared that the library now offers handwriting kits for cursive and print, and new Roku devices which have a streaming service on them that library patrons can use to watch movies and shows while they have the device checked out.

Discussion was held regarding the village of Mechanicsburg being in the direct path of a solar eclipse next year. It’s believed that the town should be prepared for many visitors during the eclipse, which will happen on April 8, 2024.

Mayor Greg Kimball reminded the council of several upcoming events. Community Clean Up Day is on May 6, and Summer Celebration will be held on July 8.

Discussion was held regarding a Mother’s Day celebration being planned by Our Towne Mechanicsburg to be held on Saturday, May 13. It was stated that they are still looking for parade participants for this event. Also on May 13, the Lions Club will be hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast at 8 a.m.

Kimball asked the council’s approval to “send the county auditor a letter requesting certification for funds for a 5-mill fire levy for this fall. This is just a request for certification, this is just telling us what they anticipate receiving of that.” A motion was made and passed to allow the mayor to make this request.

Police Chief David Patrick informed the council that letters to the community regarding junk motor vehicles will be going out soon. He advised that anyone with unregistered vehicles needs to have them garaged.

Kimball then asked the council for approval to appoint Matthew Bebout as chief of the Fire Department. A motion was made and passed, and Bebout was approved by the council to serve as fire department chief.

The third reading for Ordinance 23-03 was then conducted. The ordinance states “An ordinance establishing Section 95.07 Impounding of Vehicles Police Impound” to be added to Mechanicsburg Ohio Basic Code Chapter 95: “”Unclaimed and Abandoned Vehicles” and authorizing of a special revenue fund for the “Accumulation and Expenditure of Resources From Police Impound.”

The first reading of Ordinance 23-04 was conducted as well. The ordinance states “An ordinance establishing pay rates for all full time and part time employees of the Village of Mechanicsburg.”

The council then entered into executive session to discuss hiring.

The Village Council will meet next on Monday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

Reach the writer at UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com