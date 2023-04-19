ODOT seeking public comments on Champaign County projects

Submitted story

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding the following project:

-Urbana Court Street Bridge Replacement, PID 115394 – The City of Urbana proposes to replace the existing bridge carrying a storm sewer system under West Court Street, just east of North Russell Street. The project is necessary to address the deteriorated condition of the bridge. Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2025.

-Urbana Trail Safety Improvements, PID 115978 – The City of Urbana proposes to implement safety upgrades at the Simon Kenton Trail crossings on Miami Street (US 36) and Main Street (US 68). At each location, the project will reconfigure the crossing approaches and implement improved signage/pavement markings. Minor sidewalk upgrades within the project limits, will also be undertaken. Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2025.

Additional information regarding the above projects is available at the ODOT PROJECTS page or go to https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects .

You can easily search for each of the above projects by entering the project’s unique PID number into the “Search By Keyword” filter.

Comments may be submitted by contacting Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or via email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov. Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources. Comments should be submitted by May 31.

Info from ODOT