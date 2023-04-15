PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Bella and I am a 6-year-old Labrador retriever girl. I am house-trained and good with children and other dogs. I am friendly, affectionate and gentle. I am also quiet, dignified and a couch potato! My people could no longer take care of me, so they brought me here to Barely Used Pets because they knew I could find a good home. Won’t you please come and see me? They are taking such good care of me here at Barely Used Pets, but they know what I really need is a home and family of my own. Maybe we can be couch potatoes together!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets