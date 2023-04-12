West Liberty-Salem announces April Seniors of the Month

NAME: Jonny Stoner
PARENTS: John and Lisa Stoner
School Activities and Awards:
FFA, Key Club, football, track, show choir, musical, drama club
If I were principal for a day:
I would probably quit because I’d lose my patience regarding the boys restroom and the soap dispensers.
Favorite school memory:
Probably my freshman year English class.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: God, my coaches, my close friends, my parents, Mr. Lynxwiler, Mrs. Arnold, and Mr. Cotrell
Because: they continue to support me no matter what and have allowed me to reach inside of myself and find out more and more about myself, and pushed me farther than I ever thought I’d go.
Lately, I have been reading:
The Bible
My advice to parents:
Don’t be too hard on your high school kids. They’re learning, they’re growing, and they just want your love and support.
My biggest regret:
Not doing track or musical earlier
Next year I will be: Attending Bluffton University to study Sports management while also playing football there.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
NAME: Kambria Claybaugh
PARENTS: Andrea and Chad Claybaugh
School Activities and Awards:
Softball, pages, White tiger award
If I were principal for a day:
The school WiFi would actually work
Favorite school memory:
Carrying rolls of toilet paper around because of my daily morning nose bleeds in art class.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents, Godparents, grandparents, coaches, softball family, church family, teachers, and friends.
Because: They all push me to better and help influence my values.
Lately, I have been reading: Whatever books I’m assigned by Mr. Lynxwiler (too
many).
My advice to parents: Be patient with your young adults and help them pursue what they desire to accomplish.
My biggest regret: Not being as involved in and out of school.
Next year I will be: Working to get my license in massage therapy.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal