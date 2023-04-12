West Liberty-Salem announces April Seniors of the Month

NAME: Jonny Stoner

PARENTS: John and Lisa Stoner

School Activities and Awards:

FFA, Key Club, football, track, show choir, musical, drama club

If I were principal for a day:

I would probably quit because I’d lose my patience regarding the boys restroom and the soap dispensers.

Favorite school memory:

Probably my freshman year English class.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: God, my coaches, my close friends, my parents, Mr. Lynxwiler, Mrs. Arnold, and Mr. Cotrell

Because: they continue to support me no matter what and have allowed me to reach inside of myself and find out more and more about myself, and pushed me farther than I ever thought I’d go.

Lately, I have been reading:

The Bible

My advice to parents:

Don’t be too hard on your high school kids. They’re learning, they’re growing, and they just want your love and support.

My biggest regret:

Not doing track or musical earlier

Next year I will be: Attending Bluffton University to study Sports management while also playing football there.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

____

NAME: Kambria Claybaugh

PARENTS: Andrea and Chad Claybaugh

School Activities and Awards:

Softball, pages, White tiger award

If I were principal for a day:

The school WiFi would actually work

Favorite school memory:

Carrying rolls of toilet paper around because of my daily morning nose bleeds in art class.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents, Godparents, grandparents, coaches, softball family, church family, teachers, and friends.

Because: They all push me to better and help influence my values.

Lately, I have been reading: Whatever books I’m assigned by Mr. Lynxwiler (too

many).

My advice to parents: Be patient with your young adults and help them pursue what they desire to accomplish.

My biggest regret: Not being as involved in and out of school.

Next year I will be: Working to get my license in massage therapy.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

