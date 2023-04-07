WL-S boys win Miami East Invitational

CASSTOWN – The West Liberty-Salem boys track team won the Miami East Invitational Thursday night.

WL-S was first with 136 points and Miami East was second with 118.

Placing first for WL-S were Quentin Rudolph 800m (2:05.26), Owen Harrison 1600m (4:39.96), Logan Phillips 110m hurdles (16.14), 300m hurdles (42.19), Mark Bair discus (131-02) and the 4x800m relay of Quentin Rudolph, Troy Bradley, Brevin Louden, Caleb Larson (8:53.27)

Placing second were Asher Knox 1600m (4:40.56), Owen Harrison 3200m (10:06.16), Jackson Steider 300m hurdles (16.32) and the 4x100m relay of Gabe McGill, Jack Bahan, Jackson Steider, Troy Bradley (45.53)

Asher Knox placed third in the 3200m (10:06.32) and placing fourth were Slayde Merriman pole vault (12-0) and the 4x400m relay team of Micah Smith, Jake Lauck, Joey Laroche, Troy Bradley (3:50.04).