Submitted story

ST. PARIS – A wildflower hike is planned for Davey Woods State Nature Preserve on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. A guided, leisurely stroll will take place with a focus on the diverse spring ephemerals found at this preserve. Please meet at the parking lot at 7661 Lonesome Road, St. Paris. For more information, please contact preserve manager at michelle.comer@dnr.ohio.gov or 937-537-6173.

Info from ODNR