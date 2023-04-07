Upcoming events: Easter Egg hunts on Saturday, movie at Gloria

Friday, April 7

Mercy Health- Urbana Hospital community blood drive: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St., Urbana.

Gloria Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Annual Urbana Community Easter Egg Hunt: begins promptly at noon; will be held on the grassy hill in front of the Moss Gym at Urbana High School, 500 Washington Ave., Urbana

Champaign County 4-H Youth Board Community Easter Egg Hunt: organizes at 10:45 a.m., hunt begins at 11 a.m. at Champaign County Fairgrounds. Enter the fairgrounds from the main entrance on Powell Avenue. Parking areas will be in the general parking area during the fair. Meet outside the south side of the horse arena and you will be directed by those in brightly colored vest. Bring your own baskets.

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG), 10 a.m. River of Life offering Kid’s Club special showing for children; 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Gloria Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG), 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, April 10

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Board office located at 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100. There will not be a May 2 Special/Primary Election held in Champaign County.

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Urbana Shade Tree Commission meeting: 7 p.m., Urbana Municipal Building Training Room, 2nd Floor, 205 South Main Street, Urbana

Friday, April 14

Book signing: The public is invited to the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, on April 14, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. for a book signing by artist and writer, Robert Kroeger. His book, Round Barns of America – 75 Icons of History, is the first book to cover round barns on a national scope and its stories capture early Americana. Light refreshments will be served following the program and there is no charge to attend.

Saturday, April 15

Wildflower Hike: at Davey Woods State Nature Preserve, 10 a.m. to noon. A guided, leisurely stroll will take place with a focus on the diverse spring ephemerals found at this preserve. Please meet at the parking lot at 7661 Lonesome Road, St. Paris. For more information, please contact preserve manager at michelle.comer@dnr.ohio.gov or 937-537-6173.

Sunday, April 16

DAR History presentation at Champaign County Historical Society: at 2 p.m.,Chapter Regent, Kim Snyder, will give a presentation on the history of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), the history of the local Urbana Chapter, the Ohio State Society, and the impact of these local women. NSDAR is the largest lineage based women’s service organization in the world. Chapters exist in all 50 states and in countries around the world. Come learn how these descendants of American Revolution Patriots have impacted Champaign County for more than 126 years.

Monday, April 17

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045. Or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

DAR meeting: at the St. Paris Library at 1:30 p.m. with reports from State Conference and a presentation by Cheryl Irwin on Cedar Bog

Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting: 9 a.m. in the auditorium at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio. The Homeland Security Committee will meet immediately following the LEPC meeting.

Saturday, April 22

Drug TakeBack Day in Urbana: 9 a.m. until noon, the Urbana Police Division, in partnership with the Urbana Kroger Pharmacy, will be providing citizens with a free opportunity to drop off old or unused medicines for disposal purposes. The collection will be accepting pills, liquids and needles but will not be accepting thermometers.

Celebrate Trails Day: at the Champaign Family YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon

Monday, April 24

Champaign County GOP Club meeting: 6 p.m. at the Art Studio at 119 Miami Street, (Mike Major Fine Art Gallery), Urbana. Matt Dolan, candidate for U.S. Senate for Ohio will be guest speaker. Public Parking available in the Square, across the street between Coppertop and Home Town Techs or at Vernon Funeral Home

Saturday, May 20

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in North Lewisburg: 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at North Lewisburg Community Park

Sunday, May 21

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Monday, May 22

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in St. Paris: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at old junior high property

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Saturday, June 17

Vintage Car Show – Showcasing cars between 1890-1930: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.