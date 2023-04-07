Triad Alumni Banquet to be held on June 10

Submitted story

NORTH LEWISBURG – The annual Triad Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 10 at Triad High School in the Auditeria.

Savory, salty, and sweet appetizers and snacks will be served starting at 4 p.m. The event will last until 5 p.m., with lots of social time, but also annual scholarships awarded and door prizes. The classes of 2023, 1998 and 1973, as well as the oldest lady and gentleman graduates, present will be honored.

The cost of the event is $10 per person. No one will be permitted to pay at the door, and no phone reservations will be accepted.

The Alumni Association will award $500 scholarships to 2023 graduates as well as an Overfield Family Memorial Scholarship and a Roger Posey Memorial Scholarship. Please consider sending a contribution in support of our annual scholarship program. Again this year, we will be accepting contributions In Memory of Past Alumnus. We urge you to support the Alumni Association even if you are unable to attend the banquet.

For more information, go to triadalumni.org.

Submitted by Triad Alumni