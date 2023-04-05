Donate gently-used books to help library

Submitted story

In preparation for the Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale, people are invited to donate gently-used books at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto Street, through Monday, May 1.

A special presale for members only of the Friends of the Champaign County Library will be held on Thursday, May 4 from 9-11 a.m. Anyone can join the Friends at the time of the presale.

All others may stop in and shop at the Book Sale during the following times: Thursday, May 4 from noon to 7 p.m.; Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thousands of books, DVDs, CDs and more will be available for purchase at the sale.

All proceeds are used to support programs at the Champaign County Library. For more information, please call the library at 937-653-3811.

Submitted by the Friends of the Champaign County Library