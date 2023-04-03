WL-S students amass cereal for food pantries

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem elementary used March Madness as inspiration behind their recent community giving event. Elementary students and their families donated more than 1,400 boxes of cereal for a school-wide game of dominoes called March Cereal Madness.

The more than 1,400 boxes of cereal were set up throughout the halls of the entire elementary and successfully fell completely in order and ending with the WL-S grand finale in the gym. Specials teachers planned and designed the route that the dominoes would take, while fifth graders were integral in the set-up, tear down, and execution of the falling boxes.

After the main event, students helped load volunteers’ cars with all 1,407 cereal boxes that will stock local food pantries in Champaign and Logan counties.

Info from WL-S