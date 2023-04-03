WL-S selects March students of the month

By
Urbana Daily Citizen
-

West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded their March Students of the Month. Pictured left to right are 8th Grade: Alivia Campbell & Joe Griffith; 7th Grade: Delaney Borders & Ellis Koons; 6th Grade: Jules Loveless & Peyton Ziegler.

Submitted photo

West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded their March Students of the Month. Pictured left to right are 8th Grade: Alivia Campbell & Joe Griffith; 7th Grade: Delaney Borders & Ellis Koons; 6th Grade: Jules Loveless & Peyton Ziegler.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR