Urbana, Graham earn wins in baseball

Urbana topped visiting Northwestern, 5-0, in CBC baseball on Monday.

For UHS, Colt Teepe was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and Will Donahoe earned the win.

Graham wins

Graham upended Ben Logan, 7-3, in CBC baseball on Monday.

Indians lose

Northeastern beat visiting Mechanicsburg, 6-3, in OHC baseball on Monday.

For the Indians, Brennin Eyink was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Noah Dietrich was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and Conner Eyink scored a run. Lane Poland took the loss.

WL-S falls

West Jefferson topped WL-S, 18-6, in OHC baseball on Monday.

Triad loses

Fairbanks defeated Triad, 10-0, in OHC baseball on Monday.

The Cardinals, who had no hits, committed 9 errors.