Tough day for local softball teams

West Liberty-Salem lost to West Jefferson, 6-0, in OHC softball on Monday.

For the Tigers, Kennedy Wallace pitched a complete game with 3 strikeouts and no walks. She threw 3 innings with less than 11 pitches.

Triad falls

Fairbanks beat Triad, 11-2, in OHC softball on Monday.

UHS loses

Visiting Northwestern defeated Urbana, 22-0, in CBC softball on Monday.

UHS had only 1 hit.

Graham falls

Ben Logan nipped Graham, 4-3, in 9 innings in CBC softball on Monday.

For the Falcons, Rylee Olson had 2 RBI.