New wildlife officer assigned to Champaign County

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nick Oliver of Delaware has been assigned to Champaign County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Oliver replaces Ohio Wildlife Officer Houston Wireman, who transferred to Shelby County last year.

Oliver is one of 11 Ohio wildlife officer cadets who completed the 31st Wildlife Officer Training Academy and was sworn in as a commissioned wildlife officer during a graduation ceremony on Friday, March 17.

The cadets completed the 21-week Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training as well as 10 weeks of specialized wildlife officer training by the Division of Wildlife. Cadets received instruction in wildlife law enforcement procedures and agency policies, wildlife and fisheries management, communications, outdoor education, all-terrain vehicle operation, hunter safety and advanced firearms and self-defense.

Oliver, 33, graduated from Olmsted Falls High School and then the University of Northwestern Ohio in 2011 with a degree in high performance automotive. During his down time, Oliver enjoys hunting, fishing, travelling, canoeing, camping and spending time with his girlfriend and dogs.

As a wildlife officer, Oliver has statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways and property. As a state law enforcement officer, he also contributes to public safety both locally in central Ohio (Wildlife District One) and in Ohio’s vast outdoors. Each year, Ohio’s wildlife officers speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs; perform fish and wildlife conservation duties and provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues, hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related recreation.

Oliver is now in the field and will continue his training by working with experienced wildlife officers during the next six months.

To reach Oliver directly, call (614) 902-4209. To report suspicious activity involving wildlife, call (800) POACHER (762-2437). Reports can remain anonymous.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

