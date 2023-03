WEST LIBERTY – Eli Allen didn’t allow a single run as West Liberty-Salem defeated Shawnee Braves, 1-0, on Monday in non-league baseball. Allen gave up just two hits in seven innings while striking out 10.

In the first inning, the Tigers got their offense started when Xavier Carey induced Jeremiah Johnson to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.

For WL-S, Austin Olejniczak was 2 for 3 with a double.

The Tigers (1-0) play at Marysville on Thursday.