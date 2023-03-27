WL-S boys win home quad meet

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem boys track team opened its season Monday hosting Anna, Fort Loramie and Houston in a quad meet.

WL-S won with 131 points and Anna had 111.

Winning for the Tigers were Logan Phillips 110m hurdles (16.10), 300m Hurdles (43.48), Owen Harrison 1600m (4:44.71), Jack Bahan 200m (24.65), Dylan Glunt Long Jump (18-8), Mark Bair Shot Put (39-5.50) and the 4x100m relay team of Gabe McGill, Jack Bahan, Jackson Steider, Dylan Glunt (45.83).

Placing second were Jackson Steider 110m Hurdles (16.47), 300m hurdles (45.02), Long Jump (17-10.25), Dylan Glunt 100m (11.86), Quentin Rudolph 1600m (4:45.23), Micah Smith 400m (56.62), Craig Stanford Pole Vault (9-0) and 4x400m relay-Troy Bradley, Joey LaRoche, Lincoln Henderson, Clay McAuley (3:56.34)

Placing third were Jack Bahan 100m (11.89), Asher Knox 1600m (4:45.25), Gabe McGill 200m (25.07), Hunter Knotts High Jump (5-2), Taryn Bradley Pole Vault (8-0) and the 4x200m relay-Micah Smith, Taryn Bradley, Lincoln Henderson, Logan Phillips (1:40.34).

The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team finished 3rd out of 4 teams on Monday.

Team scores were: 1st Ft. Loramie 141, 2nd Anna 80.5, 3rd WLS 76.5, 4th Houston 54.

Junior Sophia Hardwick led the Tigers with two first-place finishes in the 100 meter hurdles (17.64) and 300 meter hurdles (50.66). Freshman Breece Gullett also chipped in a first-place finish winning the 800-meter run (2:43.42).

Placing second for the Tigers were the 4×800 relay team of Gullett, Ashley Yoder, Teagan Boyd and Mallory Bostick (10:33.04) and the 4×200 relay team of Tori Douthwaite, Elise Longshore, Claire Longshore and Bostick (1:57.35).

Chipping in third-place finishes were Claire Longshore in the 100-meter hurdles (18.09) and 300-meter hurdles (51.47) and Ashley Yoder in the 1,600-meter run (5:47.39), Kenzie Bahan shot put 30-07.5, Teagan Boyd 800 meter run (2:45.38), the 4×100 meter relay team of Tori Douthwaite, Elise Longshore, Claire Longshore and Gwen McCullough (55.68) and the 4×400 meter relay team of Gwen McCullough, Teagan Boyd, Breece Gullett and Sophia Hardwick (4:34.41).

Fourth-place finishers included Lena Kauffman 100-meter dash (14.37) and pole vault 8-0 and Mallory Bostick 400-meter run (1:06.50).

Rounding out the WL-S scorers placing fifth were Elise Longshore pole vault (7-6), Anna Knox in high jump (4-04” and long jump (13-02.5), Lyndee Harrison shot put (28-11), Isabella Hardwick discus (88-0), Gwen McCullough 800 meter run (2:49.16) and Malia Miller 1,600 meter run (6:01.69).

The WL-S teams will be back in action on Saturday at the Versailles Invitational.