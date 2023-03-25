PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Leroy and I am a 5-month-old Corgi mix puppy boy. I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful and smart! My brother (Jeff) and I were left in a box beside a shelter down in Kentucky. There was a transport leaving that day for Ohio, so a quick call was made to Barely Used Pets to see if we hitched a ride … if they would take us in and find us a good home. So here were are with plenty of food to eat, other dogs to play with and nice comfy beds to sleep in when we are tired. But we would really like a forever home of our own! Please come and see me. I am a puppy who ALWAYS needs somebody to pet me!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets