PET CAT OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Aidan! Aidan is a wonderful one-year-old, black and white neutered male. He is very sweet, playful and friendly. Aidan gets along well with people and the other cats and he will likely do well in most any home.

Come visit him today in the Kool Katz Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS