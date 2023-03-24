Local faith events: Woodstock church plans revival

Editor’s note: This weekly article features unique or one-time events for local churches. Email such event information to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com by noon on Wednesdays. Standard church contact information is listed in the Champaign County Area Churches Directory each week, published below. Any changes for that list should also be sent to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com. Changes to the church directory are made each month.

Woodstock Free Will Baptist Church, 332 W. Bennett St. Woodstock, will host a Revival from April 3 through April 8 at 7 p.m. nightly. Everyone is welcome! There will be a variety of preachers and singers. Please join us as we worship together!

A Chicken Noodle Fundraiser will be held April 1 from 4-7 p.m. at New Life Church of God of Prophecy, 736 Pindar St., Urbana. Includes: Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert & beverage. Limited seating available. Adults $7. – Children $3.50 Deliveries or questions, call: 937-244-6000.

First Baptist Church of Urbana, located at 401 N. Main Street, will meet for worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. James Haggy has been asked to preach this Sunday and is planning to preach a sermon from John 11:32-44 titled, “Life Only in Christ Only.” A “Ministry Fair” will be held after worship to highlight opportunities to serve in the various ministries of the church. Refreshments will be served and a tour of the church facilities will be available. Nursery and Children’s classes will be available for children through the sixth grade. The worship service will also be available via livestreaming from a YouTube link on the Facebook page. (www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistUrbana/)