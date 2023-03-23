Village of Mechanicsburg details leash law

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANISCBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, March 20 during a regularly-scheduled meeting at the municipal building.

A village resident was present to ask if the village has a “leash law” regarding leashing animals in town. The council and Police Chief David Patrick confirmed there is in fact a leash law within the village. Patrick stated that officers typically give out warnings for first offenses regarding the leash law, but will issue a fine if the offense continues.

Mayor Greg Kimball reminded the council that Community Clean Up is coming up on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. He also stated Village Administrator April Huggins Davis had met with Goshen Township about a property sale on Mill Street. The township agreed to sell the property to the village for the price of $8,000. The village will have a survey done and the lot split. Kimball also said that hydrant flushing will be going on throughout the village from March 20-24.

Kimball then acknowledged an issue the village had over the weekend with a water pump. A service pump had stopped operating correctly, resulting in an excess of chlorine being fed into the system. Many residents had concerns about a high chlorine odor and taste in the water. Kimball stated that the system has since been drained and refilled, and the issue had been “corrected.”

Assistant Fire Chief Steve Castle approached the council regarding a grant he was prepared to apply for. The grant would provide the department with $40,000 towards an “ambulance power cot.” Currently, the department has one ambulance that is equipped with a power cot, the other ambulance is not.

With the grant money, the department would only need to pay the remaining $25,000 for a new cot. A motion was made and passed to allow Castle to apply for the grant, and if awarded the grant, the department can go forth with the purchase of a new power cot.

The council then went into executive session to discuss pending litigation.

The Mechanicsburg Village Council will meet next on Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

