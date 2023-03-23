Upcoming local events and gatherings

Friday, March 24

Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 2 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, March 27

GOP Club meeting: 6 p.m. at the Community Center – conference room C.

City of Urbana Downtown Design Review Board: 6 p.m. at Urbana Municipal Building

Tuesday, March 28

Red Cross blood drive: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Graham Elementary School, 9464 W. U.S. Highway 36

Wednesday, March 29

Graham BOE meeting: 5:30 p.m. at GHS Media Center (changed from March 20)

Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty.

Thursday, March 30

Mechanicsburg Village Council work session: 6:30 p.m., 18 N. Main St.

Friday, March 31

Graham High School presents “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”: 7 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Tickets are $10 each and can be reserved by emailing ghsmusicaltkts@gmail.com or can be purchased at the door.

Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mechanicsburg High School, 60 High St.

Saturday, April 1

Graham High School presents “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”: 7 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Tickets are $10 each and can be reserved by emailing ghsmusicaltkts@gmail.com or can be purchased at the door.

Woodstock Lions Club Fish Fry: 4-6 p.m. at 2235 N. St. Rt. 559 Woodstock

Chicken Noodle Fundraiser: 4-7 p.m. at New Life Church of God of Prophecy, 736 Pindar St., Urbana. Includes: Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert & beverage. Limited seating available. Adults $7. – Children $3.50 Deliveries or questions, call: 937-244-6000.

Saturday, April 8

Annual Urbana Community Easter Egg Hunt: begins promptly at noon; will be held on the grassy hill in front of the Moss Gym at Urbana High School, 500 Washington Ave., Urbana

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, April 10

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

DAR History presentation at Champaign County Historical Society: at 2 p.m.,Chapter Regent, Kim Snyder, will give a presentation on the history of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), the history of the local Urbana Chapter, the Ohio State Society, and the impact of these local women. NSDAR is the largest lineage based women’s service organization in the world. Chapters exist in all 50 states and in countries around the world. Come learn how these descendants of American Revolution Patriots have impacted Champaign County for more than 126 years.

Monday, April 17

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045. Or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Saturday, April 22

Celebrate Trails Day: at the Champaign Family YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, May 20

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, May 21

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Saturday, June 17

Vintage Car Show – Showcasing cars between 1890-1930: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana