Graham to present musical

Graham High School will present “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at 7 p.m. on March 31 and April 1 at Graham Middle School. Tickets are $10 each and can be reserved by emailing ghsmusicaltkts@gmail.com or can be purchased at the door.

