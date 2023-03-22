FeaturesLifestyle Graham to present musical By Urbana Daily Citizen - March 22, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Graham High School will present “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at 7 p.m. on March 31 and April 1 at Graham Middle School. Tickets are $10 each and can be reserved by emailing ghsmusicaltkts@gmail.com or can be purchased at the door. Submitted photo Graham High School will present “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at 7 p.m. on March 31 and April 1 at Graham Middle School. Tickets are $10 each and can be reserved by emailing ghsmusicaltkts@gmail.com or can be purchased at the door. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings