Sports Avoiding the tag By Urbana Daily Citizen - March 21, 2023

Urbana's Lauren Turner scores ahead of the tag of Triad pitcher Morgan Alexander during a scrimmage game at Urbana this week. The prep spring sports season begins next week. Photo by John Coffman Photography