Easter Egg hunt set for April 8

The Urbana FOP Lodge 93, in partnership with the Urbana High School DECA class and Urbana High School National Honor Society, will be hosting a community Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 8.

The Easter egg hunt will be held on the grassy hill in front of the Moss Gym at Urbana High School, 500 Washington Avenue.

The hunt will start promptly at noon.

The organizers anticipate having approximately 3,500 eggs for the children. Children 12 years of age and younger will be able to participate.

Submitted by event organizers